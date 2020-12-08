House approves defense bill amid Trump veto threat

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Democratic-controlled House has approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, even as President Donald Trump renewed his threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election.

Trump tweeted Tuesday he will veto “the very weak National Defense Authorization Act,″ or NDAA, unless it repeals so-called Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability.

Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the defense bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders. The defense bill now goes to the Senate.