Hostess expands recall of moldy Zingers

National News

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Hostess expands recall of moldy Zingers
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hostess announced Tuesday that it has expanded a recall of raspberry Zingers due to the potential of mold.

Previously, Hostess announced a recall in June of raspberry Zingers with best by dates in August. The latest recall now includes best by dates in September and October.

No other Hostess products are included in the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund, the company said.

Here is an updated list of recalled products:

Recall1.png

Here is a list of previously recalled products:

Recall2.png

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry