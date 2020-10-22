Hormel unveils Ghost Reaper Chili, deemed it ‘world’s hottest chili’

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Hormel unveils Ghost Pepper Chili, deemed it 'world's hottest chili'

If you like lighting your tongue on fire with spicy foods, then here’s some good news for you. On Tuesday, Hormel’s revealed its Ghost Reaper Chili, which they’ve deemed as the “world’s hottest chili.”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you like lighting your tongue on fire with spicy foods, then here’s some good news for you.

On Tuesday, Hormel’s revealed its Ghost Reaper Chili, which they’ve deemed as the “world’s hottest chili.”

“Chili is a dish that can be enjoyed so many different ways, whether it’s straight out of the bowl, on a hot dog, incorporated into dips and other recipes, or as a pour-on for a quick and delicious dinner upgrade,” said Sarah Johnson, Hormel® chili brand manager in a press release. “However fans want to enjoy their chili, for a short time they can lay stake to a pretty bold claim: that they’ve tasted the hottest canned chili in the world.”

The Minnesota-based company says its eye-watering concoction contains beef, beans, as well as a combination of ghost peppers and Carolina reapers, which are some of the hottest peppers on the planet.

Beginning on Sunday at 7 a.m. CT, Hormel’s is offering a limited-time two-pack that’ll also include Hormel Ghost Reaper World’s Hottest Chili with Beans.

According to People Magazine, the limited-edition item is only available on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss