Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights, and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government.

They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021, and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.

In a statement posted to its website, the company said they would fix the repairs for free.

"American Honda will voluntarily recall approximately 608,000 model-year 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles in the United States to complete one or more of four recall repairs, for free," the company said in the statement. "There have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to these actions."

Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software.

