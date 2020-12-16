Honda recalls 1.4 million US vehicles for software, drive shaft and window problems

The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair a software flaw, drive shafts that can break and window switches that can overheat.

The software recall includes 734,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020. A computer programming error can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.

Two drive shaft recalls cover 430,000 Civic Hybrids, Fits and Accords, and the Acura ILX. They’re in 22 states where salt is used to clear roads.

About 268,000 CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006 are included in the power window switch recall.

Owners will be notified when to take vehicles to dealers. You can also check this website to see if you’re Honda is being recalled or not.

