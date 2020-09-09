Home Depot to ‘reinvent’ traditional Black Friday sales

National News
Posted: / Updated:
exterior of home depot store

The entrance to a Home Depot store in Boston on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue spreading into the holiday season, how retailers handle the shopping season remains a huge question. On Wednesday, one major retailer said it is adapting its Black Friday to the times.

Home Depot said it is opting not to have a big one-day sale in stores. Instead, the home improvement retailer will host its Black Friday sales throughout the holiday season both in stores and online.

“Savings will start in early November and last through December, both in-store and on homedepot.com,” the company said on its website. “Say goodbye to one day of frenzied shopping and enjoy Black Friday savings all season long without the stress and crowds.

Home Depot added that it will remain closed on Thanksgiving like in years past. A number of retailers that are typically open on Thanksgiving are also opting to close for the holiday.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning