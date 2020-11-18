‘Home Alone’-themed Airbnb in Texas available for the holidays

FILE – This 14-room brick house in Winnetka, Ill., was featured in the 1990 movie “Home Alone.” From now until the end of January 2021, if you’re looking for an escape during the holidays and love the classic movie “Home Alone,” then Airbnb has a rental just for you. The rental, aptly named “The Kevin,” is a replica of the home the McCallister’s lived in, and it’s located in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DALLAS, Texas – If you’re looking for an escape during the holidays and love the classic movie “Home Alone,” then Airbnb has a rental just for you.

The rental, aptly named “The Kevin,” is a replica of the home the McCallister’s lived in, and it’s located in Dallas.

According to the rental’s description on Airbnb, the owner’s hand-picked every item to make it a magical experience for guests.

Renters will find mannequins moving in the window, a spider in one of the rooms, and some of Kevin McCallister’s famous booby traps can be found throughout the house, CBS17 reported.

The guests even get a cheese pizza delivered, the owner stated on Airbnb.

The limited-time rental is available until the end of January for $186 per night.