Holocaust survivor talks about turning stress, fear into healing, joy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – As the world outside continues to change in drastic and dramatic ways, it’s easy to feel stuck in stress and despair.

KGTV anchor Kimberly Hunt spoke with a Holocaust survivor who has devoted her life to inspiring others to change the imprisoning thoughts and destructive behaviors that may be holding us back.

Dr. Edith Eger’s empowering conversation helps us see our darkest moments as our greatest teachers. She says true freedom only comes when we confront the past, as well as this pandemic, with strategies and tools for finding the gift in every day. It’s an investment in the future, the conviction to focus not on what we’ve lost, but on what’s still here.

She’s also written lessons for breaking out of personal prisons in order to live a full life in her new book: The Gift. Click here for more information.

