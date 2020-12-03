Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes’ stories

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes' stories

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary “Hillary” in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of “Colette” in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. The Clintons are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked. Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight’s first project, a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” to be narrated by the Clintons. (Photos by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are forming HiddenLight Productions, a company they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.

Apple TV announced Thursday that it plans to air HiddenLight’s first project, a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” to be narrated by the Clintons.

It was inspired by 2019’s The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” which the pair co-authored.

The Clintons have partnered with Sam Branson, son of tycoon Sir Richard Branson, in forming HiddenLight.

They say they plan more documentaries and other film projects as well.

