Hertz offering free car rental on Election Day with 2-day reservation

Rental car company Hertz wants to help you get to the polls on Election Day.

In a press release, the company announced that it offered a free rental day for customers who reserve a car for two days and pick it up either on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

“We want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote – especially those who need safe and reliable transportation,” said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Customer Experience, in the news release. “We’re happy to provide local and convenient mobility options to the communities we serve on Election Day.”

The promotion is valid at any Hertz neighborhood locations in the US.

The company said customers must use the CDP code 210350 when making the reservation online.