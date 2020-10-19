Here’s how you can rent out a theater for $99 at AMC

AMC Theaters is looking for ways to get moviegoers back into theaters. One way they are doing that is by offering private screening rooms for $99. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AMC Theaters is looking for ways to get moviegoers back into theaters. One way they are doing that is by offering private screening rooms for $99.

Last week, AMC said they could be depleted of cash by the end of the year due to the coronavirus affecting attendance, so this is their effort to find creative solutions to its unprecedented financial problems.

On its website, AMC said you could invite up to 20 friends to join you. Popcorn is extra, and the price to rent out a theatre can go up to $349 depending on what movie you select to watch.

The rental option is available in most states except New York, Alaska, and Hawaii.