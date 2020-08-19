HelloFresh recalling meals containing onions over salmonella concerns

National News

by: Sam Cohen

Posted: / Updated:
HelloFresh recalling meals containing onions over salmonella concerns

Onions are displayed with summer fruits and vegetables at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A nationwide onion recall this summer is hitting meal prep kits. HelloFresh is urging customers to throw away onions from certain meals recently shipped out.

The meal prep home delivery company says they were informed by one of their suppliers it is voluntarily recalling onions because of a potential presence of salmonella bacteria.

Thomson International, Inc., based in California, issued a recall of all onions distributed after May 1 because of potential contamination with salmonella bacteria. They are a large supplier of onions, and the recall has impacted grocery stores and restaurants in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

All onions received between May 8 and July 31 should be discarded. In addition, HelloFresh recommends customers use extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with onions in their meal prep kits during this time period.

For a list of impacted products, see the list of product codes below provided by HelloFresh. The codes can be found on the bottom of the shipping label on their delivered meals.

Preparing a meal with onions according to the recipe, and heating it to at least 165ºF/74ºC, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, and nausea.

onionrecall.png
This list from the Food and Drug Administration’s website shows which HelloFresh products contain onions that should be discarded.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC