HelloFresh recalling meals containing onions over salmonella concerns

A nationwide onion recall this summer is hitting meal prep kits. HelloFresh is urging customers to throw away onions from certain meals recently shipped out.

The meal prep home delivery company says they were informed by one of their suppliers it is voluntarily recalling onions because of a potential presence of salmonella bacteria.

Thomson International, Inc., based in California, issued a recall of all onions distributed after May 1 because of potential contamination with salmonella bacteria. They are a large supplier of onions, and the recall has impacted grocery stores and restaurants in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

All onions received between May 8 and July 31 should be discarded. In addition, HelloFresh recommends customers use extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with onions in their meal prep kits during this time period.

For a list of impacted products, see the list of product codes below provided by HelloFresh. The codes can be found on the bottom of the shipping label on their delivered meals.

Preparing a meal with onions according to the recipe, and heating it to at least 165ºF/74ºC, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, and nausea.

FDA This list from the Food and Drug Administration’s website shows which HelloFresh products contain onions that should be discarded.