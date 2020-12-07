Hawaii offering free airfare to recruit remote workers to move

FILE – A beachgoer walks down Waikiki Beach, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. From now until Dec. 15, remote workers can apply to the state’s temporary residency program called “Movers and Shakas,” which was launched to persuade people to move to help boost the economy by working and living in the Aloha State. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii wants you to come work remotely in paradise.

Last month, the state launched a temporary residency program called “Movers and Shakas” to persuade people to move to help boost the economy by working and living in the Aloha State.

Fifty people will be chosen and would receive incentives like free roundtrip airfare and discounts on hotels.

According to a press release, the program will accept more applicants on a rolling basis.

Those accepted into the program must stay for at least 30 days, commit a few hours every week to volunteer for a non-profit, and be at least 18 years old.

The program is accepting applications until Dec. 15.