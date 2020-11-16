Hate crimes in US reach highest level in more than a decade

FILE – In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. The government has filed hate crime charges against Crusius, who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

Hate crimes across the U.S. have risen to the highest level in more than a decade. And federal officials have recorded the highest number of hate-motivated killings since the FBI began collecting that data in the early 1990s.

An FBI report released Monday shows there were 51 hate crime murders in 2019. That includes 22 people who were killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso, Texas, in August 2019. There were 7,314 hate crimes last year, up from 7,120 the year before.

Advocates want the federal government to mandate police agencies report hate crimes to the FBI. The current system is voluntary.