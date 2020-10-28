Hard seltzers for the holidays? Bud Light hopes so

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hard seltzers grew rapidly in popularity in 2020; contributing to an aluminum can shortage reported earlier this year, and finding more space in fridges because of stay-at-home orders and people skipping the bar and drinking at home.

Bud Light would like to remind people seltzer is not just a warm weather drink.

Their winter holiday-themed ugly sweater pack features three holiday season flavors: apple crisp, peppermint pattie and gingersnap.

Bud Light’s cranberry hard seltzer is available year round, and is added to the holiday season pack.

The ugly sweater pack featuring the holiday season flavors will be on shelves next week in early November.

The hard seltzer rise in popularity started before the pandemic, and has seen several major brands join the market including Bud Light, Coca-Cola, Coors, etc. Hard seltzer sales at liquor and grocery stores increased more than 300% between 2018 and 2019 .