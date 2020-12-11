Hanukkah traditions get a 2020 update due to COVID-19

by: WEWS Staff

Families are celebrating Hanukkah a bit differently this year. Submitted photo | News 5 Cleveland

For the most part, we’ve already been sheltering in our homes as we all try to get a grip on the pandemic. And this holiday season, which started Thursday with the first day of Hanukkah, families are looking for ways to make it special.

Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk says his team is helping families celebrate Hanukkah safely at home through live stream services online.

“Many participants will light candles together on Zoom. So, we’ll literally light up the internet,” Nosanchuk said.

And while you may not be able to give gifts in person this year, you can still offer the traditional monetary Hanukkah gift virtually.

But this year, Nosanchuk is asking families to focus ways to build a more peaceful and just society.

“Whatever faith you may be representing, I hope you’ll know that your Jewish neighbors are holding their Hanukkah menorah by the window to publicize that miracles do happen,” Nosanchuk said. “I pray strongly that we’ll all be healed. We’ll feel well in the new year.”

This story was originally published by Taneisha Cordell at WEWS.

