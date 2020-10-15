‘Hamilton’ original cast reuniting for Joe Biden virtual fundraiser

The original cast of the award-winning musical “Hamilton” is reuniting Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The original cast of “Hamilton” is reuniting Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cast members will include creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as part of a special “grassroots fundraiser” for the Biden Victory Fund.

The cast will participate in a Q&A that will be moderated by director Thomas Kail. Cast members will then entertain with a performance afterward.

The fundraiser begins at 9 p.m. ET, and any donation is accepted to join the event.