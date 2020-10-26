Halloween goes on at the White House with a few twists

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn during a Halloween celebration at the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of super-heroes, unicorns, skeletons and even a miniature version of themselves as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.

In years past, the president and first lady personally handed candy to the costume-clad kids, but this year, the treats were provided as participants walked along a path on the South Lawn.

The kids still got to briefly meet the president and first lady though, who waved and offered words of encouragement from a safe distance about how much they liked the costumes.

Trump was particularly pleased with a young boy with a distinctly Trump head of hair and a partner who did her best Mrs. Trump impersonation. The president motioned for them to turn and pose for the cameras, and they happily agreed.



Another tot, a true princess it appeared, was so smitten with the cameras that she kept waving at them as she walked along, never noticing the VIPs behind her.