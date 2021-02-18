H-E-B implements temporary purchase limits amid Texas power, water outages

H-E-B has started temporary purchase limits on certain products because of the cold weather across the state.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent cold weather across Texas, H-E-B will be temporarily limiting the purchases of certain products in the state.

The company said in a release that limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. Their stores are in strong supply and they continue to restock products daily, the company said.

In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores: (Updated 2/18)

Food items

Brisket – Limit 2 Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2 Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2 Water Gallons – Limit 2 Water multipack – Limit 2 Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2 Baby Water multipack – Limit 2 Eggs – Limit 2 Milk – Limit 2 Bread – Limit 2 Ice – Limit 2



Non-food items

Propane Tanks – Limit 2 Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2



This story originally reported by Tim Griffin on KRISTV.com.