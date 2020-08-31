Guests at Disney’s Magic Kingdom can wear Halloween costumes, park announces

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Disney lays of 28,000 employees at its theme parks

Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Disney is allowing guests at Magic Kingdom to wear Halloween costumes for the first time during normal park hours.

The park recently announced in a blog post that guests of all ages can wear costumes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.

In June, the park canceled its annual Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, guests would be able to get into the Halloween spirit with costumes, themed foods, and merchandise, the park said.

According to the park’s website, costumes cannot contain sharp objects, they must be family-friendly, they can’t have weapons, and anyone over the age of 14 cannot wear a mask with their outfit.

Guests under the age of 13 can wear a mask, but it cannot cover the entire face, and their eyes must be visible.

The park said costumes that “reach or drag on the ground” such as “full-length princess dresses” are not allowed.

The park also added that all guests must still wear a face-covering while at the park.

