Growing popularity of gaming fueling employment, economic growth

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VideoGamerScreen.jpg

The pandemic has turned even more people into gamers. About one in three people worldwide play video games, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

But it’s more than just fun.

“And we’ve been able to make sure that we were producing things that not only brought people together in ways that made them enjoy the games, but connected them to each other because today 65% of people in America who play games play with other people,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association.

Video game popularity was already on the rise before COVID-19, supporting more than 425,000 jobs directly and indirectly related to the industry last year.

It generated more than 90 billion in economic output, according to the Entertainment Software Association impact report.

It includes jobs in engineering, coding, video game design, storyline and even professional players.

“What that’s meant is that within schools, you now have esports scholarships and in fact there are over 200 varsity sports programs around the nation, creating new opportunities for people to play professionally,” said Pierre-Louis.

Education and jobs related to gaming can also lead to other opportunities outside the industry. The graphic design and visual elements that go into video games are as in demand in other fields.

“So, if you learn video game design, you’re able to also help with airlines simulations and so it’s creating opportunities across many sectors,” said Pierre-Louis.

Advancements rooted in the video game industry have found their way into other areas, including medical imaging and robotics, military training and simulation, and education.

Those directly employed by the video game industry make on average $121,000 a year.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How a NY school catering to medically vulnerable children stayed open through the pandemic

Gun control bills stalled as New Yorkers call for change

New Jersey becomes latest to offer early in-person voting

East Harlem women business owners support each other through pandemic

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

Cuomo out of sight amid new allegation, budget talks

NYC mayor race: Former city and federal housing boss Shaun Donovan talks mayoral run

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Sunny, warmer Tuesday before rain returns Wednesday