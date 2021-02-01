Groundhog Day in a pandemic; Punxsutawney Phil goes online to predict winter outlook

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, center, stands on the shoulder of one of his handlers John Griffiths while looking at other handler Ben Hughes, after the Groundhog Club claimed that Phil did not see his shadow and winter has ended on Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011, in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how Gobbler’s Knob celebrates Groundhog Day this year, but Punxsutawney Phil will still be making an appearance to predict when winter will end.

On February 2, Phil makes an appearance outside his burrow, and whether or not he sees his shadow, so the legend goes, determines what the weather will be like for the next several weeks. The tradition started in the late 1880s .

The event is typically well-attended, with roughly 30,000 visitors from all over taking part in various celebrations. This year, there will be no in-person attendance or guests on the grounds, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club .

Phil, instead, will be making his prognostication available virtually, online, on social media and on tv. There will be cardboard cutouts of attendees, similar to ones that have become popular at sporting events and other live events during the pandemic.

At 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Phil will take a look outside his burrow and give his weather prediction for the remainder of the winter.


