Grape-Nuts expected to be back on shelves in March

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
grape-nuts.jpg

Rejoice, Grape-Nuts fans, because the cereal shortage has been resolved.

According to a press release, Post Consumer Brands says the company will ship the cereal by mid-March at full capacity.

Supply chain constraints and higher demand caused the temporary shortage, the company said.

Post is offering 10 fans the chance to win free Grape-Nuts for a year to make up for loss timing.

Also, as a “token of apology,” fans will also receive a coupon for $1.50 off their purchase of Grape-Nuts cereal.

To enter the sweepstakes and to sign up on the list, visit the Grape-Nuts Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss