Grape-Nuts expected to be back on shelves in March

Rejoice, Grape-Nuts fans, because the cereal shortage has been resolved.

According to a press release, Post Consumer Brands says the company will ship the cereal by mid-March at full capacity.

Supply chain constraints and higher demand caused the temporary shortage, the company said.

Post is offering 10 fans the chance to win free Grape-Nuts for a year to make up for loss timing.

Also, as a “token of apology,” fans will also receive a coupon for $1.50 off their purchase of Grape-Nuts cereal.

To enter the sweepstakes and to sign up on the list, visit the Grape-Nuts Facebook page.