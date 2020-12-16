Graco recalls inclined sleeper accessories sold with four models of its Pack ‘n Play Playards due to possible choking hazard

According to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, American baby products company Graco recalled about 51,000 units of inclined sleeper accessories due to the risk of suffocation.

According to the announcement, owners can find the accessory on four models of the North Carolina-based company’s Pack ‘N Play Playards: Graco Pack’ n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack’ n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack’ n Play Everest Playard, and Graco Pack’ n Play Rock’ n Grow Playard.

According to Graco, they have not received any reports of injuries.

The affected model numbers are:

Graco Pack’ n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, model numbers 2034085, 2048753 and 2053215

Graco Pack’ n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, model numbers 1947177 and 1896392

Graco Pack’ n Play Everest Playard, model numbers 1946902 and 1946903

Graco Pack’ n Play Rock’ n Grow Playard, model number 2105055

The report stated that consumers could find the model number on a label located on the underside of the playard on one of the tubes.

Graco says the only part of the product that’s being recalled is the inclined sleeper accessory.

According to CPSC, consumers can continue to use the playard, changing station, and bassinet portions of the products without the inclined sleeper accessory, according to the owner’s manual.

The playards were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017 through September 2020 for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015 through December 2018 for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015 through December 2018 for Everest Playard, and December 2019 through April 2020 for Rock’ n Grow Playard for between $270 and $350.

If you own the product being recalled, you are asked to stop use immediately and contact Graco for a refund.