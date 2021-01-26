Goya board silences CEO after he referenced ‘unverified’ election in media interview, says reports

Goya Foods President and CEO, Bob Unanue, will have to get permission from his company’s board of directors before making comments to the media, according to CNN. Goya’s board voted to censure Unanue last week, following comments he made on Fox Business on January 20.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo about the outgoing President Donald Trump and the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Unanue talked about the November election as “an unverified election.” He also said there was “a war coming” now that Trump was “out of the way.”

Following Goya’s board’s action, Unanue will no longer be able to talk to the media about anything without permission from his board, according to a source who talked to CNN.

“His statements are insulting and dangerous,” said the source, explaining that some Unanue family members have allegedly received threats because of the CEO’s comments.

Goya is a privately held, family-controlled company specializing in Latino food.

Unanue spoke to the New York Post following the board’s vote, saying he would no longer be speaking publicly about politics or religion.

Unanue has gotten attention for his comments about former President Trump in the last several months.

In July, he appeared at a White House event and praised Trump, sparking backlash from Hispanic politicians, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Some on social media called for a boycott of Goya products.

The incident prompted a “buy-cott” by Trump supporters, led by Trump and his daughter Ivanka, who both posted images to social media showing them posing with Goya products.

In December, recalling the summer incident, Unanue told a radio show host that Ocasio-Cortez was Goya’s “employee of the month”, claiming her reaction to his comments had boosted sales.

Goya’s sales figures are not publicly shared.