GOP keeps Rep. Cheney in leadership, shows backing for Rep. Greene

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump’s widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory include Wyoming’s newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In a meeting on Capitol Hill, Republican members of Congress voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in caucus leadership following her vote to impeach President Donald Trump last month.

Cheney was among 10 Republican members who voted to impeach Trump, who at the time was in his final days in office.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the Republican caucus remains behind Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene following videos documenting her past support for a range of conspiracy theories.

Democrats on the House Rules Committee voted earlier on Wednesday to remove Greene from serving on committees. McCarthy blasted Democrats for attempting to bar Greene from serving on the Education and Budget Committees.