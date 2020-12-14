Google, YouTube experienced widespread outages Monday

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Facebook, Google, YouTube and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Users reported brief outages Monday morning with several Google-owned web services like Gmail and YouTube.

According to Down Detector, a crowdsourced website where users report an outage of websites and other telecommunications issues, there was a spike in outages on several Google productivity clients like Gmail, Google Hangouts, Google Classroom and Google Drive at about 7 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

As of about 7:45 a.m. ET, it appeared that many of those services had been restored.

The issues with Google productivity tools came at a time when millions are relying on them to work or attend class remotely as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users reported that YouTube, which is owned by Google, also experienced an outage, as well as other YouTube services like YouTube TV and YouTube Music.

It’s currently unclear what caused the outages.

This story is breaking and will be updated.