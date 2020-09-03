Google unveils new feature on Maps app: traffic lights

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Google has rolled out a new feature on its Maps app: traffic lights at intersections.

Users on an Android and IOS will be able to see the traffic signals at crossroads throughout US cities, according to CNN.

According to CNN, the traffic light features have been available in Japan for years.

In August, Google unveiled a way for users to see on the app a way to identify easier terrain like beaches and forests with a “color-mapping algorithmic technique.”

It also has re-drawings of sidewalks and pedestrian islands for better navigation viewing.