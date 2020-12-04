Google Maps allowing users to create Street View photos with smartphone

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Google Maps allowing users to create Street View photos with smartphone

In early testing, people contributed connected photos from Brazil. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Google Maps was updated and a new feature would allow users to create Street View photos using just a smartphone.

Google Maps is getting updated and a new feature will let users create Street View photos using just a smartphone.

According to a Google blog post, users with ARCore-compatible devices will now be able to capture images and publish it to Google Street View in certain areas.

Photos taken by users will appear in the layer on Google Maps’ app with blue lines, and anyone can contribute a street view photo to their app.

Currently, Google is allowing submissions in Toronto, New York, Austin, Nigeria, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, but will expand the feature to other regions soon.

Maldives_Connected_Photos.gif
You first record your connected photos in the Street View app as seen in this example from Government Camp, Oregon. These photos were recently captured by the blog author.

According to Stafford Marquardt, product manager of Google Maps Street View, although Google already has more than 170 billion images of 10 million miles around the world, there are still “many unmapped parts of the world.”

“That’s why for years we’ve been building new ways for people to contribute their own imagery to Google Maps,” said Marquardt. “In fact, we’ve seen millions of Street View images contributed from people in every country on Earth, from Bermuda and Tonga to Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.”

Marquardt said the hope of this is to help make Google Maps more accurate and up-to-date for everyone.

“We can use the information in Street View imagery to update Google Maps with details like the names and addresses of businesses that aren’t currently on the map and maybe even their publicly posted open hours,” Marquardt added.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails