Godiva closing all 128 of its US chocolate shops by end of March

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Godiva said it’s closing all 128 of its brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.S. by the end of the first quarter, which is at the end of March.

The premium chocolate company said in a statement that it will still maintain its retail operations across Europe, the Middle East and China.

Godiva said the closures are largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on consumers’ shopping behaviors.

The company said the brand is still succeeding in North America, but its growing consumer base is largely being driven by online purchases and its presence in other stores.

“Godiva is already available in many retailers in North America and we will continue to increase our presence there while always upholding the premium quality, taste, and innovation that we have been renowned for since we were founded in Brussels in 1926,” said CEO Nurtac Afridi.

The company said additional details of closures will remain private, including the number of employees affected.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” said Afridi. “We are grateful for all they have done to make wonderful moments for our consumers and spread happiness through incredible customer service and living our values and behaviors.”

Godiva said it chocolates can still be purchased online, through global travel retail, from grocery and drug stores, in Godiva cafes, and in other countries.