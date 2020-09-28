Glass Fire: California battling another massive, destructive wildfire

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Glass Mountain Inn, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Helena, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ST. HELENA, Calif. — California firefighters are battling destructive new wildfires north of San Francisco as strong winds fan flames in the already badly scorched state.

The Glass Fire erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region north of San Francisco and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty neighborhood evacuations.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that the flames in wine country engulfed a winery, an inn and multiple homes.

A hospital suspended care and transferred patients elsewhere and residents of a senior citizens home were evacuated.

California officials say the new fires had burned 17 square miles as of Monday.

According to Cal Fire, the Glass Fire has burned more than 11,000 acres in less than 24 hours. The fire is0% contained as of Monday morning.

Dozens of people have died in more than 100 wildfires in the western United States dating back to mid-August.