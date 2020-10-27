Girl, bus driver killed in Tennessee school bus crash

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two people were killed and multiple others were injured a school bus crash in Meigs County, Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

The bus driver and a 7-year-old girl died in the crash. Several students were taken to the hospital with one of them remaining in critical condition.

A Meigs County school bus collided with a utility service vehicle. Officials say the service truck spun into the front of the bus after losing control on a highway.

Deadly Meigs Co. school bus crash

A total of 22 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the statement below following the incident:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

Governor Bill Lee also expressed his condolences following the incident.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the school bus crash in Meigs County today. We offer prayers of comfort to the families who are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead.”

Blood Assurance took to social media to announce its extended hours due to the need for blood donations following the crash.

“We need your help now! Blood Assurance Cleveland, Downtown Chattanooga, Gunbarrel, and North River will be open until 10pm to accept donors to help fill the need. Appointments are still required and can be made by calling 800-962-0628, by texting BAGIVE to 999777, or by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule.”