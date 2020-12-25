Gingerbread monolith appears on Christmas Day in California

SAN FRANCISCO— Since the Monolith Craze of 2020 began earlier this fall in Utah, many imitators have tried to claim the state’s throne as “Home of the Monolith.”

However, all have failed until the obelisk that appeared on Christmas Day in a San Francisco park.

It’s simply delicious.

A seven-foot all-gingerbread monolith was found Friday morning in Corona Heights Park.

In the perfect act of SF 2020 defiance, there is an expertly-iced gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights. Miracle? pic.twitter.com/Ik7LKf82MM — Jeffrey Tumlin (@jeffreytumlin) December 25, 2020

Like with most monoliths over the past few weeks, no one is sure who left the tasty tower behind. Maybe Santa had some extra time after dropping off toys to all those good girls and boys?

The man in charge of the park system in San Francisco was as surprised as anyone, according to KQED.

“Wow. Even makes a Jewish parks director smile,” said Phil Ginsburg.

Ginsburg says he will allow the gingerbread monolith to remain for a little bit, saying, “We all deserve a little bit of magic right now.”

Ok who did the gingerbread monolith? pic.twitter.com/P2RQNT7SGI — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

This story was first published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.