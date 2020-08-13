Get ready for fall: Dunkin’ bringing back PSL on August 19

The Dunkin’ Donuts fall 2020 line-up includes lattes, donuts and more.

This year has been a little … off. The coronavirus pandemic forced the lockdown of schools and businesses earlier this year and canceled many summer vacations. Dunkin’ Donuts is now saying they are ready for fall. Now, in August.

The coffee and donut chain announced this week they will be serving up their pumpkin flavored beverages, bakery treats and more starting on August 19. This is the earliest they have offered the fall-themed items.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ in a statement from the company.

Dunkin’ has a range of pumpkin and spice flavored items to get customers into the fall mood. Enjoy a pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin flavoring swirled into any beverage, chai tea latte, apple cider donut, pumpkin donut or maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich.

The fall menu items will be available August 19 for a limited time.

