German prosecutors charge Nazi concentration camp secretary with 10,000 counts of accessory to murder

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged the elderly secretary of the former commandant of Stutthof with 10,000 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi concentration camp function.
The 95-year-old also faces an unspecified number of counts of accessory to attempted murder for her service at the camp between June 1943 and April 1945, said Peter Mueller-Rakow, spokesman for prosecutors in the northern town of Itzehoe, on Friday.
No trial date has been set.
According to The Associated Press, the suspect is believed to be in good enough health to stand trial.
The suspect had previously been identified to be Irmgard F. by Germany’s NDR public broadcaster after interviewing her, The AP reported.
But Mueller-Rakow would not confirm the suspect’s identity due to German privacy laws, The AP reported.