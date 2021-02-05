German prosecutors charge Nazi concentration camp secretary with 10,000 counts of accessory to murder

In this July 18, 2017 photo the wooden main gate leads into the former Nazi German Stutthof concentration camp in Sztutowo, Poland. A former SS guard is to go on trial in Germany on charges of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp. The 94-year-old, who hasn’t been identified due to German privacy laws, is accused of working as a guard at the camp from June 1942 to the beginning of September 1944. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged the elderly secretary of the former commandant of Stutthof with 10,000 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi concentration camp function.

The 95-year-old also faces an unspecified number of counts of accessory to attempted murder for her service at the camp between June 1943 and April 1945, said Peter Mueller-Rakow, spokesman for prosecutors in the northern town of Itzehoe, on Friday.

No trial date has been set.

According to The Associated Press, the suspect is believed to be in good enough health to stand trial.

The suspect had previously been identified to be Irmgard F. by Germany’s NDR public broadcaster after interviewing her, The AP reported.

But Mueller-Rakow would not confirm the suspect’s identity due to German privacy laws, The AP reported.