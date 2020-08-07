Gen. Charles Q. Brown sworn-in as first Black Air Force chief

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., right, is sworn in as Chief of Staff of the Air Force in the Oval Office of the White House, with his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holding the Bible, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The United States Air Force swore-in its first Black chief of staff on Thursday.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett administered the oath of office to Gen. Charles Q. Brown during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

“This is a very historic day for our nation, and I do not take this moment lightly,” Brown said at the ceremony. “Today’s possible due to the perseverance of those who went before me, serving as an inspiration to me and so many others.”

“This is a very historic day for our Nation & I don’t take this moment lightly. Today is possible due to the perseverance of those who went before me serving as an inspiration to me and many others.” –@GenCQBrownJr pic.twitter.com/m88EurAaNJ — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) August 6, 2020

During the ceremony, Brown praised those who have had a profound impact on his life.

“Today is possible due to the perseverance of those who went before me serving as an inspiration to me and many others,” Brown said during the ceremony. “Those like the Tuskegee Airmen, Benjamin O. Davis Jr., Chappie James, African American leaders across our Air Force and military, past and present, to include today’s special guest, Ed Dwight, America’s first African American astronaut candidate. It is due to their trials and tribulations in breaking barriers that I can address you today as the Air Force Chief of Staff.”

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a ceremony in the Oval Office, where Pence administered the oath of office to Gen. Brown.

It was my honor to formally swear-in General Charles Q. Brown, the first African-American military service chief in American History. President @realDonaldTrump & I have every confidence our Air Force will only grow stronger under General Brown’s leadership! pic.twitter.com/nILcjhdqTX — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 4, 2020

The Senate unanimously voted and confirmed Brown in June, the Air Force stated.

Brown replaces Gen. David L. Goldfein, who retired.

Brown is the second Black officer to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff since Gen. Colin Powell, who was chairman from 1989 to 1993, the Wall Street Journal reported.