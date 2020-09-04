Gas prices on Labor Day lowest since 2004

A Arco service station displays the price of gas on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

This Labor Day, gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004.

According to AAA, the national average is $2.23, which is down 34 cents from last year.

Gas Buddy reported the national average for the lowest-priced gas price on Labor Day was $1.82 per gallon in 2004.

AAA said car trips are down 3% from last year, with air travel being down 75%.

“That means that motorists should expect heightened traffic throughout the Labor Day holiday, on top of new restrictions and precautions necessitated by the current health challenge,” AAA said in a press release.

AAA says prices at the pump will continue to drop in the coming weeks, as “demand falls and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region come back online in the wake of Hurricane Laura.”