Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Gap Inc. is moving away from the nation’s malls.

The San Francisco-based brand was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country. Now it says it’s closing 220 stores by early 2024.

The parent company is also shuttering 130 Banana Republic stores.

The moves announced Thursday are part of a three-year plan that will see Gap focus on outlets and its e-commerce business.

Gap joins other clothing retailers in trying to reinvent themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak forced many non-essential stores to temporarily close in the spring and early summer.

