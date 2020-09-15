FTC gearing up for possible antitrust suit against Facebook, reports say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Several media outlets are reporting that the Federal Trade Commission is gearing up for a possible antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC has investigated Facebook for more than a year over concerns the social media gobbled up its competition.
In July, CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a House Judiciary Committee hearing if his company violated antitrust laws when it acquired Instagram and WhatsApp.
In June 2019, the FTC leveled a $5 billion penalty against the company for privacy violations, Bloomberg reported.
In Nov. 2011, Facebook settled with the FTC over charges it deceived consumers.