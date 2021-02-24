Fry’s Electronics, a funky chain of tech stores, closing for good

approximately 50 people who waited outside a Fry’s Electronics store before the doors opened at midnight, to purchase a copy of Microsoft Corp.’s new Windows 7 computer operating system, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009 in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fry’s Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.

The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).

The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but it had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago.

The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry’s was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.

Fry’s says it ceased regular operations and began its “wind-down” process on Wednesday. The company hopes shutting down in this way will reduce costs, avoid additional liabilities, minimize the impact on customers, vendors, landlords, and associated, and maximize the value of its assets.

The company says it’s in the process of reaching out to customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what the closure will mean for them and the proposed next steps.

If you have questions, Fry’s says to contact them using the following email addresses:

For customers who have equipment currently being repaired, email customerservice@frys.com to arrange for return of your equipment.

For customers with items needing repair under a Performance Service Contract, call (800) 811-1745.

For consignment vendors needing to pick up their consignment inventory at Fry’s locations, email omnichannel@frys.com.

“Please understand if we are a bit slow to respond given the large volume of questions,” wrote Fry’s. “The company appreciates your patience and support through this process.”

