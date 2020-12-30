From Kobe to RBG: Remembering those we lost in 2020

FILE – Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 28, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Bryant is the game’s fourth-leading scorer. He spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, 18 as an All-Star, and won five titles. Then came the helicopter crash in the fog-shrouded California hills that reverberated across sports and across continents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2020 was a year filled with tremendous loss as the world mourned the passing of some polarizing figures this year. Before the coronavirus brought devastation and claimed the lives of so many, the year seemed to have started on a tragic note with the shocking helicopter crash that took the life of NBA great Kobe Bryant in January.

Here we take a look back and remember those we lost in 2020:

David Stern, 77, died on Jan. 1. Stern served as the National Basketball Association’s commissioner for 30 years, which makes him the longest-serving commissioner in NBA history.

Don Larsen, 90, died on Jan. 1 due to esophageal cancer. Larsen is the only pitcher to throw a no-hitter in World Series history when he pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.

5-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 41, passed away on Jan. 26 when the helicopter he was in with his daughter Gianna, and several others, crashed in Los Angeles.

The longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” James Lipton, 93, passed away on March 2 due to bladder cancer.

Grammy-award winning country singer Kenny Rogers, 81, passed away on March 20 of natural causes.

Linda Tripp, 70, who is best known for secretly taping conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky passed away on April 8.

Roy Horn, 75, best known as being part of Siegfried and Roy’s act, passed away May 8 due to complications from COVID-19.

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard, 87, passed away on May 10.

Actor Ben Still’s father, Jerry Stiller, 92, died on May 11.

Country music legend Charlie Daniels, 83, passed away on July 6 due to a stroke.

Actress Naya Rivera, 33, tragically passed away July 8 due to accidental drowning.

Actress Kelly Preston, 57, and wife to actor John Travolta, passed away on July 12 from breast cancer.

Civil rights icon John Lewis, 80, passed away on July 17 due to cancer.

Former TV show host Regis Philbin, 88, passed away on July 24.

The younger brother of President Donald Trump, Robert Trump, 71, passed away on Aug. 15.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, best known for portraying Black Panther and Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown, passed away from cancer on Aug. 28.

Legendary college basketball coach John Thompson, 78, passed away on Aug. 30.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, a fierce defender of women’s rights, passed away on Sept. 18.

Legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, 65, passed away on Oct. 6 after a long battle with cancer.

Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery, 90, passed away on Oct. 31.

Beloved quiz show host Alex Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years, lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 8.

Best known for playing the role of Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Jeremy Bulloch, 75, passed away on Dec. 17 following health complications.

Spy-turned-novelist John le Carre, 89, passed away on Dec. 12.

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin, 98, passed away on Dec. 29.