Free tool available to help older small business owners

Economic recovery from the pandemic has focused a lot on small businesses.

When you look at the statistics, more than half of owners are over the age of 50. They are responsible for nearly half of the private U.S. workforce, according to AARP.

Those owners bring some specific value to the market like experience and networks.

“But a lot of cases, they know their subject matter well, but they’ve never necessarily run a business. And so, what we really tried to do is we’ve tried to give them the tips and sort of tools that they need to be successful at that business,” said Rhett Buttle, founder of Public Private Strategies.

In partnership with AARP, the organization Public Private Strategies has put together a free resource tool for people looking to start a small business and those looking to grow their company.

Its focus is the 50 and older entrepreneur, but the topics it covers are relevant for anyone.

“For example, when you’re starting a business, one of the things that can be super important is access to capital and making sure they have the funding to start and grow your business,” said Buttle.

The Online Small Business Resources Center offers information on how to secure funding. Access to money has increased during the pandemic, especially for business owners of color.

There are resources in Spanish and Chinese, as well as guidance in areas of human resources and help for improving day-to-day operations.

Buttle says the pandemic has provided opportunity to further grow small businesses.

“One of the things that we see out of really difficult moments in society, is we see a lot of innovation and opportunity arise that has never arisen before and that’s because markets change right and so new opportunities open,” said Buttle.

You can find the small business resource center online at SmallBizRC.org. Again, it’s free to use.

