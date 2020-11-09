Free meals and deals on Veterans Day for current and former service members

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As a thank you to veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Check out our list below of different offers. Beverages and gratuity are not included, unless noted.

Due to the pandemic, a number of restaurants have altered their normal offerings for veterans.

Offers are good for Wednesday only unless noted. Offers are at participating locations only, and most offers require proof of service.

Applebee’s: Applebee’s generally has had a special menu of free meals for veterans. This year, Applebee’s says that its offers will vary because of the coronavirus pandemic as some of its dining rooms are closed. Applebee’s encourages you to check your neighborhood restaurant for details.

BJ’s Brewhouse and Restaurants: Veterans and active duty can get a free entrée of up to $14.95 and a Dr. Pepper beverage for both dine-in and take out. The offer can be obtained online by using the promo code “VETERAN.”

Buffalo Wild Wings: The wing joint is serving 10 free boneless wings with fries to all active duty and veterans. The offer is good for both dine-in and carry out.

California Pizza Kitchen: With proof of service, veterans and active duty are able to select from a limited menu, which includes six pizzas, four full-size salads or three pasta dishes. The offer also comes with a free beverage. The offer is dine-in or walk-in take out only.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can enjoy a free entrée from a menu of seven entrees, including the Just Bacon Burger and Chicken Crispers. The offer is dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can enjoy a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte.

Dunkin: Vets and active duty can get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on Wednesday.

Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet that can be redeemed from now through the end of May. The offer can be redeemed Mondays through Thursdays.

Little Caesars: The pizza joint will offer its typical $5 lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Quaker Steak and Lube: The restaurant is offering free meals for veterans and active duty.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster is serving a free appetizer or dessert with proof of service for dine-in only. Veterans and active duty can choose from seven appetizers or four desserts.

Red Robin: This burger joint is giving veterans and active duty a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries. In an effort to alleviate crowds on Veterans Day, Red Robin is extending the offer from November 12 through 30, and the offer is good for both dine-in and carry out.

