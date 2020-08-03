Four sisters give birth to five babies in 12 days

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Four sisters from Nebraska were ecstatic when they found out they were all pregnant at the exact same time.

Elizabeth, Danielle, Michelle, and Sarah delivered not four but five babies, all in the course of 12 days.

Elizabeth Kohlhoff delivered twins on April 29.

“Danielle was the first,” Elizabeth said. “And then Sarah and Michelle and I were like ‘thank goodness it’s not me!’ And then all of a sudden I’m like ‘oh wow, me now.'”

Elizabeth, Danielle, Michelle, and Sarah carried their babies during the pandemic. Grandma Mary was excited but worried about her daughters.

“It was scary,” Mary Sneed, the grandmother, said. “It was all scary, but, you know, pregnancy’s scary, aving a baby is scary. So praise God everybody’s healthy. It was perfect.”

Everything went well, and they delivered five babies. Twins Henry and Emma, Alivia, Josephine, and Natalie. The deliveries all took place within 12 days.

“It was not planned at all. It was crazy,” Elizabeth said.

To Grandma Mary – five is just a good starting point. She herself had 12 kids.

“It’s just a lot of fun having kids, everybody has lots of kids, a lot of fun.”

They call it the miracle during the pandemic, especially because Michelle Ismert lost her first baby during pregnancy.

Michelle gave birth to Josephine on May 1

“We lost our first at 37 weeks,” Michelle said. “So it was a little scary at the end thinking that may happen again, but she’s here and she’s healthy and a happy baby for the most part.”

The family is originally from the Omaha area and are now all scattered across the country but came together to celebrate and meet all the babies.

KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska first reported this story.