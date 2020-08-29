Former police officer files motion to dismiss charges in George Floyd’s death

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

One of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is requesting charges against him to be dismissed.

The lawyers for Derek Chauvin reportedly filed a motion to dismiss the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges against their client.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are seeking stiffer sentences for all four men charged in Floyd’s murder.

In documents filed Friday, prosecutors noted that Floyd was vulnerable and treated with particular cruelty.

Two of the officers–J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao– are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A judge has the discretion to order up to 15 years on the murder counts under the state’s sentencing guidelines. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 40 years.

The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the nation and around the world against police brutality and systemic racism.

