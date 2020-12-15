Former Michigan Gov. Granholm to be nominated to lead Department of Energy under Biden administration

FILE – In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump’s scorched-earth strategy of challenging the legitimacy of elections and seeking to overturn the will of the voters by any means necessary could have staying power. Granholm, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trump’s refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to run the Energy Department, the Associated Press confirmed and was first reported by Politico.

The department plays a key role in helping develop the technologies needed to fulfill Biden’s pledge to move the country off fossil fuels.

Granholm served two terms as Michigan’s Governor and is experienced in dealing with the auto industry, which could be an advantage as the president-elect seeks to speed up the roll out of electric vehicles and the network of charging stations used to power them.

If confirmed, Granholm would be the second woman to lead the department since its creation in 1977.

“She really worked very hard in 2016 to place herself as Energy secretary with the Clinton team,” said Skip Pruss, the director of the Michigan Department of Energy, Labor, and Economic Growth under Granholm. “She’s really a student of the [energy] transition. If you were to ask me what was a limitation in Michigan, I would say that she was slightly ahead of her time.”

This article was written by Kellen Voss for WXMI.