Former bassist for Panic! at the Disco arrested on drug charges in Vegas

Panic! at the Disco pose backstage during MTV’s “Total Request Live” at the MTV Times Square Studios Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2006, in New York. Left to right are Brent Wilson, Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, and Spencer Smith. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A founding member of the Las Vegas-born group Panic! at the Disco was arrested in January and is facing several felony drug charges.

Las Vegas native Brent Wilson was the original bassist for Panic! at the Disco from 2004 to 2006.

According to the arrest report, police officers observed a dark gray Dodge Charger on Jan. 22 making a right turn from the Village Square shopping center near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache without yielding to oncoming traffic.

The Charger was then observed crossing all three lanes without traffic without using a turn signal.

The officers pulled the Charger over and discovered it was registered to Wilson.

Upon making contact with the driver, a police officer observed a plastic bag with white powder inside in plain view.

Additionally, the officers found a small metal vial with powdery substance in Wilson’s right pocket, a black Glock handgun under the driver seat, more drugs (methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin) inside of a bag on the passenger seat, a black scale and small baggies for individual packaging, and $234.

A records check revealed that Wilson is a four-time felon on parole and he was placed under arrest.

Wilson was transported to Clark County Detention Center and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (3x)

Violation of parole

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Failure to yield from a private drive

Failure to use a turn signal

Panic! At the Disco was formed in 2004 by childhood friends Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. Their first album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, was released in 2005.

This article was written by Joyce Lupiani for KTNV.