TSA officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday, May 18, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Monday was the first day that travelers at the airport were required to wear face coverings in the public areas there. The Port of Seattle has encouraged its employees to wear face coverings, and all federal agencies that operate at the airport require their employees to wear face coverings. All airlines operating at SeaTac require employees and passengers to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

It seems for now that holiday travel is slowing down.

According to the TSA checkpoint data tracker, for the first time since Christmas, less than a million travelers passed through security checkpoints at airports in the U.S.

On Thursday, TSA screened 874,406 passengers, the data tracker showed.

TSA has screened more than a million people in nine of the last 13 days, Sunday being the single busiest day since the pandemic began back in March.