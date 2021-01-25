Food Network reportedly pulls season 20 of ‘Worst Cooks in America’ after winner charged in child’s murder

Food Network has reportedly pulled season 20 of “Worst Cooks in America” after its winner Ariel Robinson and her husband were arrested for allegedly murdering their 3-year-old foster daughter.

According to Deadline, the Food Network removed the entire 20th season from the cable service’s VOD offerings, as well as from Discovery+, Hulu, and YouTube after their arrests.

WSPA reported that the Simpsonville Police Department arrested Ariel and Jerry Robinson after an investigation determined that the child died due to physical abuse.

According to WSPA, an autopsy was performed that revealed the 3-year-old died due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Ariel claimed the $25,000 grand prize and a Food Network cooking set when she was named the winner of season 20 on Aug. 2, People reported.