Flywheel Sports files for bankruptcy, closing all its studios

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SU2C – Ruth Zukerman, Co-founder of Flywheel sports and Katie Couric, Co-Founder of SU2C as seen at the Flywheel Spin Class to Celebrate Katie Couric’s Birthday Benefitting Stand Up To Cancer, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016 in New York. (Bennett Raglin/AP Images for SU2C)

Flywheel has filed for bankruptcy.

The fitness company was in business for 10 years and once had 40 studios across the United States.

Earlier this year, Flywheel lost a major legal battle to its competitor.

Peloton sued Flywheel alleging the company copied its technology used to create the in-home bikes.

The patent infringement case initially caused Flywheel to close only a dozen of its studios along with all virtual classes.

The pandemic later forced the company to layoff nearly all staff and close all studios.

Flywheel hasn’t commented on the bankruptcy filing.

